Vote 4 The Best Pets Graphics: ‘We’re on the List!’

Download them for your participating pet business

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Zachary Urbin, Creative Services

Tags: Vote 4 The Best, Pets, Cats, Dogs
If your business is participating in 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets, this can help you promote voting to friends and customers! We’ve prepared digital graphics for you to use on your website and social media, as well as a printable banner. Click the link below to download them.

➡️ “We’re On The List!” graphics ⬅️

To get updates about anything new and reminders to vote, sign up for the V4TB newsletter.

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

