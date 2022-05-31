Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 5 as of Today May 31st

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition? Scroll below see the current Top 5 leaders in every category! You only have until this Sunday to help your favorites take the lead!
The race is close in a lot of categories. Remember that you can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm on June 5th.
Here are the top 5 nominees for each category in no particular order.
Grooming:
- Peticured Pet Nail Specialists
- Michele’s Pet Parlor
- Bubbles & Bows, LLC
- Paisley Park Pet Parlour
- Animal House Pet Services
Pet Daycare/Boarding:
- All American Pets Resorts-Multiple Locations
- Animal House Pet Services
- Ruffin’ It Pet Resort
- Bark Avenue Play and Stay
- The Golden Leash
Veterinarians:
- Woodhaven Animal Hospital
- Orion Animal Hospital
- Madison Veterinary Hospital PC
- Serenity Animal Hospital and Pet Resort
- Advanced Pet Care of Oakland
Training:
- Smart Dog Obedience
- Barky Mark’s Dog Training
- Motor City Canine Solutions, LLC
- Dan Morris Dog Training
- Animal House Pet Services
Pet Sitting:
- Fur Baby Comfort & Care
- Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC
- Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
- Patti’s Pet Services
- Bed & BARKfest-Farmington
Dog Walking:
- Fur Baby Comfort & Care
- Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC
- Patti’s Pet Services
- Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
- The Golden Leash
Pet Shop:
- Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies-Multiple Locations
- Bow Wow Baketique
- Chap’s Feed Store
- Premier Pet Supply
- Tolonen Family Pet Shop
Pet Photography/Portraits:
- Ruff Life Photography
- Firefly Pet Photography (Formerly Pawdacious Portraits)
- Kat Ku Modern Pet Photos
- FurEver Pet Portraits
- Dee Maggio Photography
Rescue/Shelters:
- Canine Companions Rescue Center
- Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue
- A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue
- Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit
- Detroit Dog Rescue
Other:
- Puppy Poo Patrol
- Animal Magic
- Kitty Catfe
- Peticured
- Advanced Animal Chiropractic
Stay updated at clickondetroit.com/vote4thebest.
