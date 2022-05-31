Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 5 as of Today May 31st

90º

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition? Scroll below see the current Top 5 leaders in every category! You only have until this Sunday to help your favorites take the lead!

The race is close in a lot of categories. Remember that you can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm on June 5th.

vote 4 the best pets top 5

Here are the top 5 nominees for each category in no particular order.

Grooming:

  • Peticured Pet Nail Specialists
  • Michele’s Pet Parlor
  • Bubbles & Bows, LLC
  • Paisley Park Pet Parlour
  • Animal House Pet Services

Pet Daycare/Boarding:

  • All American Pets Resorts-Multiple Locations
  • Animal House Pet Services
  • Ruffin’ It Pet Resort
  • Bark Avenue Play and Stay
  • The Golden Leash

Veterinarians:

  • Woodhaven Animal Hospital
  • Orion Animal Hospital
  • Madison Veterinary Hospital PC
  • Serenity Animal Hospital and Pet Resort
  • Advanced Pet Care of Oakland

Training:

  • Smart Dog Obedience
  • Barky Mark’s Dog Training
  • Motor City Canine Solutions, LLC
  • Dan Morris Dog Training
  • Animal House Pet Services

Pet Sitting:

  • Fur Baby Comfort & Care
  • Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC
  • Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
  • Patti’s Pet Services
  • Bed & BARKfest-Farmington

Dog Walking:

  • Fur Baby Comfort & Care
  • Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC
  • Patti’s Pet Services
  • Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking
  • The Golden Leash

Pet Shop:

  • Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies-Multiple Locations
  • Bow Wow Baketique
  • Chap’s Feed Store
  • Premier Pet Supply
  • Tolonen Family Pet Shop

Pet Photography/Portraits:

  • Ruff Life Photography
  • Firefly Pet Photography (Formerly Pawdacious Portraits)
  • Kat Ku Modern Pet Photos
  • FurEver Pet Portraits
  • Dee Maggio Photography

Rescue/Shelters:

  • Canine Companions Rescue Center
  • Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue
  • A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue
  • Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit
  • Detroit Dog Rescue

Other:

  • Puppy Poo Patrol
  • Animal Magic
  • Kitty Catfe
  • Peticured
  • Advanced Animal Chiropractic

