Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 5 as of Today May 31st

Have you been wondering how your favorite business is doing in Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition? Scroll below see the current Top 5 leaders in every category! You only have until this Sunday to help your favorites take the lead!

The race is close in a lot of categories. Remember that you can VOTE HERE once per hour until 11pm on June 5th.

vote 4 the best pets top 5

Here are the top 5 nominees for each category in no particular order.

Grooming:

Peticured Pet Nail Specialists

Michele’s Pet Parlor

Bubbles & Bows, LLC

Paisley Park Pet Parlour

Animal House Pet Services

Pet Daycare/Boarding:

All American Pets Resorts-Multiple Locations

Animal House Pet Services

Ruffin’ It Pet Resort

Bark Avenue Play and Stay

The Golden Leash

Veterinarians:

Woodhaven Animal Hospital

Orion Animal Hospital

Madison Veterinary Hospital PC

Serenity Animal Hospital and Pet Resort

Advanced Pet Care of Oakland

Training:

Smart Dog Obedience

Barky Mark’s Dog Training

Motor City Canine Solutions, LLC

Dan Morris Dog Training

Animal House Pet Services

Pet Sitting:

Fur Baby Comfort & Care

Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC

Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking

Patti’s Pet Services

Bed & BARKfest-Farmington

Dog Walking:

Fur Baby Comfort & Care

Belly Rub Boulevard, LLC

Patti’s Pet Services

Walker’s Pet Sitting & Dog Walking

The Golden Leash

Pet Shop:

Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies-Multiple Locations

Bow Wow Baketique

Chap’s Feed Store

Premier Pet Supply

Tolonen Family Pet Shop

Pet Photography/Portraits:

Ruff Life Photography

Firefly Pet Photography (Formerly Pawdacious Portraits)

Kat Ku Modern Pet Photos

FurEver Pet Portraits

Dee Maggio Photography

Rescue/Shelters:

Canine Companions Rescue Center

Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue

A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Detroit Dog Rescue

Other:

Puppy Poo Patrol

Animal Magic

Kitty Catfe

Peticured

Advanced Animal Chiropractic

Stay updated at clickondetroit.com/vote4thebest.

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

Ad

BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about.

Stay up to date with ClickOnDetroit and Local 4: