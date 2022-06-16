Watch Vote 4 the Best Pets Grooming Winner on Local 4 News

Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. on Local 4, our Kim DeGiulio takes you to meet Glenn Gosine, the owner of Peticured Pet Nail Specialists - the winner for Grooming in our Vote 4 the Best Pets contest.

Some may think that nail maintenance for dogs and cats is a trivial and time-consuming task.

But Glenn says nail maintenance for pets is crucial to their orthopedic health, preventing discomfort or injury, and also for overall mobility.

He’s been in the pet grooming industry for more than 20 years, and six years ago he created Peticured to fill a need in the industry.

Watch Kim DeGiulio’s story Sunday morning to see how his system helps anxious dogs and their owners, so they don’t have to stand in line.

Glenn has 18 Metro Detroit locations, with 25 weekly clinics, and four more locations on the way.

