Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 10 Pet Day Care/Boarding Spots in Metro Detroit

Katlyn Holtvluwer, Creative Services

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Top 10 Pet Day Care/Boarding businesses in Metro Detroit:

  1. All American Pet Resorts – Multiple Locations
  2. Ruffin’ It Pet Resort – Fraser
  3. Pawz Inn – Madison Heights
  4. Bark Avenue Play and Stay - Utica
  5. Animal House Pet Services - Roseville
  6. The Golden Leash - Wyandotte
  7. Camp Canine - Taylor
  8. Flying A Canine Ranch - Metamora
  9. Shores Kennels – Clinton Township
  10. It’s a Dog’s Life Resort and Spa - Wixom

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

