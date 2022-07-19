Vote 4 The Best Pets: Top 10 Pet Day Care/Boarding Spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best Pets Winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Top 10 Pet Day Care/Boarding businesses in Metro Detroit:
- All American Pet Resorts – Multiple Locations
- Ruffin’ It Pet Resort – Fraser
- Pawz Inn – Madison Heights
- Bark Avenue Play and Stay - Utica
- Animal House Pet Services - Roseville
- The Golden Leash - Wyandotte
- Camp Canine - Taylor
- Flying A Canine Ranch - Metamora
- Shores Kennels – Clinton Township
- It’s a Dog’s Life Resort and Spa - Wixom
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.
