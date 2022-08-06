Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans.

Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:

1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)

2. Big Apple Bagels (Shelby)

3. New York Bagel (Multiple Locations)

4. Eastside Bagel (St. Clair Shores)

5. Bruegger’s Bagels (Multiple Locations)

6. Biggby Coffee (Multiple Locations)

7. Barry Bagels Clawson (Clawson)

8. The Bagel Factory Cafe (Troy)

9. Jerusalem Pizza (Southfield)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

