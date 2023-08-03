Here’s when 2023 Vote 4 The Best winners will be revealed

Our Vote 4 The Best 2023 winners will be revealed during our big Reveal Week, Aug. 7-11, with new results every day.

You can check back each day as we reveal winners for each category. We’ll be featuring some of our winners during Live in the D and on Local 4 all week long.

The full list of winners and top-five winners will be unveiled on Friday during Live in the D at 10 a.m.

We had more than 300,000 votes in this year’s contest -- thanks to all the voters and participating businesses for another great year of supporting our communities.