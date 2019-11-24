DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Detroit!

Sunday is winding down with increasing clouds. It’s cooling off at dinnertime and tonight. Milder weather returns tomorrow, and it remains dry. Wet weather arrives for local travelers before Thanksgiving.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be near 40°F and in the upper 30s.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. Remember to be careful with space heaters, and don’t overload outlets with holiday lights.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and milder. Afternoon temperatures will be near 50°F.

Anyone traveling early on Tuesday will experience rain in southern Michigan by the afternoon and especially at night. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Wet conditions persist Wednesday morning. Showers remain on track to leave Detroit in Southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon. I will be in the middle 40s.

Thanksgiving weather looks spectacular! Morning temperatures will be near freezing for the turkey trot and the start of Americas Thanksgiving parade. Of course, families and spectators need to bundle up stay warm, but we have seen more frigid conditions in the past.

Skies will be partly sunny and it will feel like fall outside Ford Field. The Lions play the Bears indoors has high temperatures reach 45°F outdoors.

Shoppers will be greeted by sunshine on Friday. It will be mostly sunny and seasonable still. Temperatures will be in alignment 40s.

Then, sloppy weather returns Saturday. Rain and snow showers are possible as the Michigan Wolverines take on Ohio State in college football. Temps in the 30s.