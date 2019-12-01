DETROIT – A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 11:00 p.m., Saturday, to 10:00 a.m., Sunday.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 7:00 p.m., Saturday, to 12 noon, Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

It remains cloudy the rest of the day, and rain and slippery weather hold off until nightfall. It will be chilly and slick Saturday night into Sunday morning. Drier weather returns after the holiday weekend.

Saturday evening will have overcast skies with temperatures in the mid 30s across most of Southeast Michigan. Along and north of M-59/Hall Road, temps will be in the low 30s. As precipitation develops after 8 p.m. ET, a scattered wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible in Livingston County and northern Oakland and northern Macomb Counties into the Thumb. The rest of the region, including Detroit, will have scattered rain. Travel will not be impossible, but drivers must use caution on the roadways.

Sunset is at 5:03 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will have temps staying above the freezing mark throughout most of the area. Rain remains possible with overnight lows in the middle 30s in these places. A wintry mix remains possible north of M-59. Rain will be heavy, at times overnight and at dawn, Sunday.

Sunday will be wet and chilly in the morning with icier and snowier conditions farther north. The afternoon becomes drier, and it will not be as chilly. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

Monday become drier and chillier again. Temps start near 30 degrees at the morning bus stop. Daytime temps reach 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.