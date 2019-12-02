DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown!

Sunday evening will be cloudy and chilly with scattered rain showers. Temps will be in the just above freezing north of the Motor City and near 40 degrees farther south. Families must be careful on wet and slick roads.

A few light rain and snow showers are possible before midnight as it gets colder. It will be cloudy overnight with lows in the low 30s.

Winter coats and gloves will be needed going back to work and school on Monday. Morning temperatures will be near 30°F. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in your 40°F, again. In fact, this will be common the rest of the week through Friday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy. The sunshine will look and feel nice. Daytime temperatures will be near 40°F or in the low 40s while nighttime lows will be near 30°F or in the upper 20s.