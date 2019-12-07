Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy, cold Saturday night with higher temps Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Saturday night remains cloudy and becomes colder. Sunday afternoon will not be as cold even with overcast skies. Fortunately, it remains dry, but rain showers develop by Monday morning. After the rain, really cold air settles in mid-week.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy but not as chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s; 5 to 10 degrees above average.

The next low pressure system arrives with precipitation, Monday. Southeast Michigan will be in the warm sector with rainy conditions. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

A cold front ahead of arctic air arrives Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Some snow showers are possible Tuesday morning with temps starting near 30 degrees. Scattered snow is possible Tuesday afternoon with highs near 35 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be drier but much colder. Morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will be in the mid 20s each day.