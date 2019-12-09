Metro Detroit Weather: Rain, fog develop Sunday night and early Monday morning

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Tonight will be overcast but dry before midnight. After midnight it becomes wetter, not icy or snowy, because temps remain well above freezing across all of Southeast Michigan. A healthy amount of rain falls, Monday. Then, the temperature plummets mid-week.

Sunday night remains much warmer than average under overcast skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Heaters will not have to work as hard to keep residents warm.

Clouds lower and thicken in the wee-hours of Monday morning with rain and fog developing. Drivers must be careful with wet roads and reduced visibility.

Rain will be heavy at times by mid day and Monday afternoon. A half-inch to an inch of rain is possible, so be careful with ponding on roadways and the threat of hydroplaning. After a warm front passes high temperatures will be well above freezing; near 50 degrees or more.

Then, a cold front rushes through, and Tuesday will be much colder. On and off snow showers are possible the temperature is staying in the low 30s all day.

The polar plunge settles in, Wednesday and Thursday. Each night time and early morning low will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Daytime highs will only be in the low and middle 20s.

Friday will be partly sunny and that is frigid. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.