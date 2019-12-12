Metro Detroit weather: Clouds, but some sunshine too!

Temperatures are rising quickly this morning!

We have a dry day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs rebounding into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Wind, however, will be from the south-southeast and increase to 10 to 20 mph, so that’ll add some chill to the air.

Mostly cloudy and not as cold tonight, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Increasing clouds on Friday, but another dry day, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Friday night, with a bit of light rain and or wet snow possible. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The weekend storm I’ve been telling you about all week still appears to be mostly a miss for us. Some of us may get some light rain Saturday (best chance is on the east side), but some of us could conceivably get through the day mostly dry. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). This storm, however, will drop a lot of rain on the East Coast and New England, so there could be some air delays out that way…not to mention rough driving weather. Be aware of this if you’re headed east on Saturday.

Some light rain or wet snow is possible Saturday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a snow shower possible on Sunday, and highs back down into the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

The Next Storm

After a dry day Monday, another storm tracks to the northeast from the deep south and, like the Saturday storm, this one appears right now to be more of a miss than a hit for us on Tuesday. Since temperatures will be colder Tuesday than on Saturday, this storm would give us snow to plow and shovel if it tracked farther west but, again, most of today’s computer models keep it just far enough east (the one outlier is the “American model,” the GFS -- which gives us a solid snowstorm on Tuesday. I’ll continue to monitor, and keep you updated.