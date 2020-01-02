Metro Detroit weather: Nice day ahead

Happy New Year! It’s back to work and school for many of us, and Mother Nature is going to ease us into the New Year very nicely, with mostly sunny skies this morning, and increasing high clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius). It will become breezy, though, with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph bringing in that mild air.

Cloudy tonight, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Friday night, with some rain and/or wet snow developing. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

It’s too bad that we’ll be cloudy overnight Friday night, because that’s the peak of this year’s Quadrantid Meteor Shower. Oh well…we’ll just have to wait for the next of our annual meteor showers: the Lyrids, in April.

Weekend Update

The computer models are still having trouble resolving a developing area of low pressure as we head into Saturday. Both proximity of the low to southeast Michigan, as well as the atmosphere’s thermal profile, still need to be figured out with greater confidence. As things appear this morning, light rain should change to wet snow. While snow accumulations cannot be ruled out, temperatures should be above freezing most of the day, so the better chance of any accumulation would be on grassy and elevated surfaces. However, keep in mind that one of the more reliable models keeps us mostly dry, so stay tuned…we should have much better confidence tomorrow.

The precipitation should move out by Saturday evening, and Sunday looks dry at this point, perhaps with some morning sunshine before clouds roll in, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).