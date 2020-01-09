Metro Detroit weather: Flooding, ice biggest concerns with weekend system

There’s another stiff breeze blowing out there today, so even as the sun comes and goes and our highs flirt with 40F around Metro Detroit Thursday, it will feel downright chilly.

A dry day on the east side of the state with rain and a wintry mix forming in Western Michigan today.

A few light showers are possible for you late tonight and overnight, and a pretty big storm is strengthening and heading our way for the weekend. Temps will head into the upper 30s and low 40s late today and hover there through the overnight as light moisture tries to push in from the south.

Friday

We should wake up Friday to rain showers in our South Zone, closer to the Ohio border with some lighter showers struggling to get going in the heart of Metro Detroit. Keep the umbrellas handy Friday and know that both morning and evening drives could and should be slowed by rain showers.

Scattered rain will be coming and going, with breaks in the action midday helping our warming air take us to near 50F tomorrow.

It stays a bit breeze SW 7-17 mph and cloudy with our warming temps, and more moderate and steady rains will move into our area through the late afternoon and evening. The heaviest rains, potentially flooding rains will come in around midnight lasting for hours into early Saturday.

Weekend storm

Saturday morning will be a soaker with mainly just rain through about 7am, and then many areas will begin to switch over to sleet and snow as temps fall through the 40s and settle in the 30s by the afternoon.

The worst set up of freezing rain or ice is unlikely for many of us, but some will get that nasty ice into the mid to late afternoon mainly north of M 59 and west of US 23. Watch out for that! When all is said and done, we should see 2-3” of rain or more, mostly coming in a short time early Saturday.

So, keep an eye on basement flooding, make sure the gutters are free of debris and moving away from the house, and keep your street storm drains clean.

And, your best weather tool is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.