Metro Detroit weather: Taste of Arctic cold

Cold air streaming in behind Saturday’s snow storm has fully entrenched itself across the Great Lakes region, and will be with us through Tuesday morning before temperatures begin another moderating trend to above average by the end of the week.

Today will feature some sunshine, which always helps, but highs only in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). The wind today won’t be strong, from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, but that breeze is enough to make it feel colder outside.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:32 p.m.

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid-teens (-10 degrees Celsius). West-northwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

The Next Storm System

Our next weather-maker doesn’t appear to be a particularly strong one, but may spread either some light rain or light snow into the area on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). The storm’s evolution is still very much in question but, based upon this morning’s models, it appears that we may see some light snow on Saturday, with highs still in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Sunday appears dry, with mostly cloudy skies, and highs remaining in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).