View: Southeast Michigan snow totals from Jan. 18, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Snow on the ground and still falling Jan. 18, 2020 in Livonia, Mich. (Dave Bartkowiak Jr./WDIV)

DETROIT – Listed below are selected snow totals from Jan. 18, 2020 in southeast Michigan.

Snow began falling the night of Friday, Jan. 17. The heaviest snowfall was completed by early Saturday morning. The Local4Casters expected the area to receive between 4 and 8 inches of snow accumulation.

Most places received at least 5 or 6 inches of snow accumulation. This has been the region’s most significant snowfall of the season. The snow was followed by temperatures near 40 degrees and rain. Temperatures are back to freezing in Metro Detroit as we prepare for a cold week.

Here are the totals from select communities as of 11:31 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (per the National Weather Service):

Wayne County

  • Detroit -- 5.8 inches
  • Garden City -- 5.7 inches
  • Livonia -- 6.5 inches
  • Northville -- 6.8 inches

Oakland County

  • Berkley -- 6.4 inches
  • Beverly Hills -- 6.2 inches
  • Clarkston -- 6.5 inches
  • Highland -- 6 inches
  • Farmington Hills -- 6 inches
  • Lake Orion -- 5 inches
  • Rochester Hills -- 7 inches
  • Royal Oak -- 6.9 inches
  • Waterford -- 5 inches
  • West Bloomfield -- 4.5 inches

Macomb County

  • Armada -- 6.2 inches
  • Chesterfield Township -- 6.4 inches
  • Roseville -- 6.8 inches
  • Shelby Township -- 6.9 inches
  • Sterling Heights -- 5.1 inches
  • Washington Township -- 7.1 inches

Washtenaw County

  • Ypsilanti -- 6.4 inches

Genesee County

  • Southwest Flint -- 7.2 inches
  • Grand Blanc -- 5.5 inches
  • Linden -- 6.5 inches

St. Clair County

  • Port Huron -- 3.1 inches

Monroe County

  • Temperance -- 3.2 inches

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Taste of Arctic cold this week

