View: Southeast Michigan snow totals from Jan. 18, 2020
DETROIT – Listed below are selected snow totals from Jan. 18, 2020 in southeast Michigan.
Snow began falling the night of Friday, Jan. 17. The heaviest snowfall was completed by early Saturday morning. The Local4Casters expected the area to receive between 4 and 8 inches of snow accumulation.
Most places received at least 5 or 6 inches of snow accumulation. This has been the region’s most significant snowfall of the season. The snow was followed by temperatures near 40 degrees and rain. Temperatures are back to freezing in Metro Detroit as we prepare for a cold week.
Here are the totals from select communities as of 11:31 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (per the National Weather Service):
Wayne County
- Detroit -- 5.8 inches
- Garden City -- 5.7 inches
- Livonia -- 6.5 inches
- Northville -- 6.8 inches
Oakland County
- Berkley -- 6.4 inches
- Beverly Hills -- 6.2 inches
- Clarkston -- 6.5 inches
- Highland -- 6 inches
- Farmington Hills -- 6 inches
- Lake Orion -- 5 inches
- Rochester Hills -- 7 inches
- Royal Oak -- 6.9 inches
- Waterford -- 5 inches
- West Bloomfield -- 4.5 inches
Macomb County
- Armada -- 6.2 inches
- Chesterfield Township -- 6.4 inches
- Roseville -- 6.8 inches
- Shelby Township -- 6.9 inches
- Sterling Heights -- 5.1 inches
- Washington Township -- 7.1 inches
Washtenaw County
- Ypsilanti -- 6.4 inches
Genesee County
- Southwest Flint -- 7.2 inches
- Grand Blanc -- 5.5 inches
- Linden -- 6.5 inches
St. Clair County
- Port Huron -- 3.1 inches
Monroe County
- Temperance -- 3.2 inches
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Taste of Arctic cold this week
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.