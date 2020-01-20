View: Southeast Michigan snow totals from Jan. 18, 2020

DETROIT – Listed below are selected snow totals from Jan. 18, 2020 in southeast Michigan.

Snow began falling the night of Friday, Jan. 17. The heaviest snowfall was completed by early Saturday morning. The Local4Casters expected the area to receive between 4 and 8 inches of snow accumulation.

Most places received at least 5 or 6 inches of snow accumulation. This has been the region’s most significant snowfall of the season. The snow was followed by temperatures near 40 degrees and rain. Temperatures are back to freezing in Metro Detroit as we prepare for a cold week.

Here are the totals from select communities as of 11:31 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (per the National Weather Service):

Wayne County

Detroit -- 5.8 inches

Garden City -- 5.7 inches

Livonia -- 6.5 inches

Northville -- 6.8 inches

Oakland County

Berkley -- 6.4 inches

Beverly Hills -- 6.2 inches

Clarkston -- 6.5 inches

Highland -- 6 inches

Farmington Hills -- 6 inches

Lake Orion -- 5 inches

Rochester Hills -- 7 inches

Royal Oak -- 6.9 inches

Waterford -- 5 inches

West Bloomfield -- 4.5 inches

Macomb County

Armada -- 6.2 inches

Chesterfield Township -- 6.4 inches

Roseville -- 6.8 inches

Shelby Township -- 6.9 inches

Sterling Heights -- 5.1 inches

Washington Township -- 7.1 inches

Washtenaw County

Ypsilanti -- 6.4 inches

Genesee County

Southwest Flint -- 7.2 inches

Grand Blanc -- 5.5 inches

Linden -- 6.5 inches

St. Clair County

Port Huron -- 3.1 inches

Monroe County

Temperance -- 3.2 inches

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Taste of Arctic cold this week