Groundhog Day weather: Sunshine returns with higher temperatures Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Happy Groundhog Day, Motown!

It becomes brighter, Sunday afternoon. Also, it becomes relatively warmer. After another chilly night, another “warm” day is on tap Monday. Mid-week temperatures dip with a chance of wintry weather returning.

Sunday afternoon will be sunnier and much milder than average. The average high on this day is in the low 30s. Highs will easily make it to the low and middle 40s. Streets will be drier going to and from Little Caesars Arena for the Detroit Pistons basketball game against the Denver Nuggets. Tip off is at 12:30 p.m.

Sunset is at 5:48 p.m.

Sunday evening will be cool under fair skies. Temperatures will be near 40°F. It remains dry going to and from restaurants and activities at dinner time.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures return to the low 30s after midnight.

Monday will have some more sunshine and relative mildness. Afternoon temperatures will be near 45°F.

A new area of low pressure arrives, Tuesday. It will be warm enough during the day to have rain and cold enough at night to have snow mix with that rain. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will have scattered snow showers, and it will be colder. Temperatures will be in the low 30s all day.

Thursday will be cloudy and chilly with scattered flurries. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!