Metro Detroit weather: It’s cold -- but not for long

DETROIT – The wind is responsible for the impacts of our weather on this Thursday around Metro Detroit.

In case you’re wondering, we had snow total reports between 4-6” from Wednesday’s storm, and a few spots like Shelby Township and Monroe where they got more than 6”.

The cold air was right behind the snow and for the rest of today, temps will hover in the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens. This is frostbite weather if you don’t cover up as those winds WNW 10-30 mph won’t relax until later tonight. It will still be breezy and cold overnight.

The wind is also delivering bands of snow from Lake Michigan without any significant accumulations, but it could slow you down running around this afternoon. Use your Local4Casters app with radar to make sure you’re in the clear as you go.

Friday

We will wake up Friday with temps in the mid teens and single digit wind chills first thing tomorrow morning. Friday will be a lot like today with slightly lighter winds WSW 10-20 mph which means fewer snow showers, but wind chills will bring a dangerous bite if you’re not covered up. We will see a nice mix of clouds and some sun with a few flurries in Metro Detroit and scattered, lighter snow showers in our North Zone through the afternoon.

Weekend

It’s a gradual warming this weekend with clouds to sunshine Saturday morning and chilly teens to low 20s early. With more and more sun and lighter winds throughout the day, Saturday highs will hit the lower 30s, and we will see warmer temps near 40F Sunday as afternoon clouds roll in.

Scattered, light rain moves in Monday and Tuesday next week as temps flirt with 50F, but a bigger rain storm moves in Wednesday.

