Metro Detroit weather: Out with the old, in with the cold

Wednesday’s snow event played out exactly as expected, with an inch or so falling Tuesday night, followed by a break, and then another two-to-four inches of snow Wednesday afternoon. Now that the snow has moved out, we are dealing with single digit wind chills (that’s -14 degrees Celsius for our Canadian friends across the river, which sounds so much worse).

The day ahead features mostly cloudy skies, with some afternoon lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius) will be more than offset by a stiff west wind at 20 to 30 mph, which will keep winds chills mostly in the single digits all day long.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:12 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:20 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday (TGIF!) will be a carbon copy of Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and the possibility for some afternoon snow showers. Breezy highs once again in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius). By the way, do you younger folks even know what an actual carbon copy was “back in the day?” If not, tweet me at @PGLocal4, and I’ll be happy to explain. Yes, I lived “back in the day.”

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Saturday, a splendid day for the kids to get out and play in the new snow! Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Our Date Night (Saturday night) will be dry, followed by a dry Sunday…although partly cloudy skies may eventually become mostly cloudy by Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Beyond the Weekend

Temps warm up bigtime next week, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) Monday through Wednesday, although there are rain shower chances each day. The best chance for heavy rainfall appears to be Wednesday at this point.