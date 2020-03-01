Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warming trend for the week begins Sunday

DETROIT – Happy Sunday, Motown!

Let the warm-up begin! It is the first day of March and fittingly the first day in a great stretch of milder than average days. More sunshine is due today. Murky conditions with wet weather are not far behind.

Sunday morning will be mostly clear and very cold. Lows start in the teens with wind chills near 0 degrees. Families still need their winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm while going to and from services and activities. People will be able to admire a gorgeous golden sunrise and powder blue skies before lunchtime.

Sunrise is at 7:08 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny. Bright skies and a southerly wind will boost temperatures way above average and above 40 degrees. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool with temperatures near 40 degrees.

Sunset is at 6:24 p.m.

A warm breeze over the cold ground and snow will be like breathing on a glass of ice water. Fog forms after nightfall, and it will be chilly. Drizzle will develop too. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday will be foggy and wet. Rain showers are possible ahead of a weak cold front. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

Sunshine gradually returns, Tuesday and Wednesday, and it remains warm. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under Tuesday's partly sunny skies and Wednesday's mostly sunny skies.

Thursday has a chance of a rain-snow mix early in the morning with temperatures near freezing. Then skies brighten and afternoon temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the low and middle 40s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!