Metro Detroit weather forecast: Fog and rain develop, Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

The first night of meteorological spring becomes foggy and soggy. Wet weather remains possible for March’s first Monday. Despite this, temps still rise to 40 degrees or more by the afternoon and every after thereafter this week.

A warm breeze over the cold ground and snow will be like breathing on a glass of ice water. Fog forms overnight, and it will be chilly. Drizzle and scattered light rain will develop, too. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday will be foggy and wet. Rain showers are possible ahead of a weak cold front. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

Sunshine gradually returns, Tuesday and Wednesday, and it remains warm. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under Tuesday’s partly sunny skies and Wednesday’s mostly sunny skies.

Thursday has a chance of a rain-snow mix early in the morning with temps near freezing. Then skies brighten and afternoon temps rise to the low 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps in the low and mid 40s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android