Metro Detroit weather: Huge changes imminent

Welcome to spring! The vernal equinox (astronomical start of spring) occurred at 11:50 p.m. Thursday night. And our weather is starting off very spring-like. But don’t get used to it.

A balmy air mass overspread the area overnight…if you’ve already stepped outside you undoubtedly noticed the difference! Interestingly, if your car has been parked in a garage overnight, remember that your garage is cooler than the outside air early this morning. So, once you open that garage door, you’ll start noticing your windows fogging up as the warmer, moist air cools when it contacts your car, with water vapor condensing into a mist on your windows. You’ll need the defrosters for a while this morning.

A strong cold front is now crossing the state, and will come through southeast Michigan during the morning hours between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Ahead of the front will be some scattered showers, but keep in mind that winds just a half-mile above the surface are blowing at 60 to 70 mph, so any shower ahead of the potent cold front could pull down some of that wind and create strong surface wind gusts. Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep any power outages to a minimum…the last thing any of us with stocked freezers need is the power going out. But gusts to 40 mph are certainly possible for most of us, especially this morning ahead of the front.

Temperatures will start in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius), then crash into the 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) within two hours of that front coming through. That’ll certainly get your attention. So, if you’re one of the unlucky ones who can’t work from home and have to head out today, it’ll be much colder later when you come home than it will be this morning when you leave.

Fortunately, skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon…ending the day with sunshine will help.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:36 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:46 p.m.

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight, with lows plummeting into the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend

The weekend forecast has remained stable all week long, as cold Canadian high pressure settles over the Great Lakes. We’ll have plenty of sunshine both days, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

It now appears that we’ll get some rain and / or snow showers Sunday night, but those shouldn’t impact our weekend.