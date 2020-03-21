Metro Detroit weather: Cold with some clouds, Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

It remains cold this evening and gets colder tonight under mostly clear conditions. Sunshine returns, Sunday. It remains colder than average through the end of spring’s first weekend. It slowly feels more like spring after some slippery weather Monday morning.

Saturday evening will be cold with fair skies. Temps will be near freezing.

Sunset is at 7:47 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be much colder, again, under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Sunday will be partly sunny and just about as chilly. Temperatures may be higher by only a few notches; near 40°F.

After springs first weekend, the first Monday of the season will go from cloudy to mostly sunny with a chance of light rain and snow in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will feel a little more like the new season. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on each day. Highs will be in the low 50s on Tuesday and in the middle and upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!