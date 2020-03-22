Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday afternoon, snow and rain arrive tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Clouds gather as we head toward sunset, and it remains chilly. Colder overnight with a new storm system bringing snow and rain. It become slipperier closer to and after midnight. Light snow and rain will fall overnight and Monday morning. Temps travel well above freezing as early as MOnday afternoon.

Sunday evening will become cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be near 40°F.

Sunset is at 7:48 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a rain-snow mix developing after midnight. Early risers or anyone who needs to drive after midnight must be careful on slippery surfaces. A trace to an inch of snow will fall by dawn, Monday.

Monday will be slick in the morning with a wintry mix. Another half inch of snow is possible. Any snowflakes change to rain showers during the morning. The afternoon will be drier and not as cold. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Tuesday will be milder under probably sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be even warmer. Wednesday will have partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon rain showers. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Thursday will be wet and cloudy but warmer. Highs will be near 60°F.

The sun returns on Friday with the thermometer reaching the low 50s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!