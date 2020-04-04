Metro Detroit weather: Dodging some evening showers

DETROIT – As expected, a cold front crossing the area is generating scattered light showers, but those will end and we’ll wake up to dry weather Sunday morning.

Clouds will hold tough, though, overnight, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight’s sunset is at 8:03 p.m., and Sunday’s sunrise is at 7:08 a.m.

Holy Week will start with mostly cloudy skies first thing on Palm Sunday, but drier air streaming in will break up those clouds and we’ll become mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius). North to northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph means that it’ll be significantly colder near the Lake Huron shoreline.

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Brilliant sunshine will greet us Monday morning, although clouds will increase through the day. Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Monday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Showers are still likely on Tuesday as we will be in close proximity to a warm front, with highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers end late Tuesday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

As long as the aforementioned warm front progresses to the north on Wednesday, skies will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Come on warm front -- do your job! Wednesday evening begins Passover, but most people unfortunately won’t be traveling to Seders this year due to coronavirus.

Big Late-Week Changes

A strong cold front crosses the area either late Wednesday night or Thursday morning with more rain showers. It will become quite breezy, with highs Thursday in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Good Friday will be a breezy, cold day. We may start with some sunshine, but there’s a chance for afternoon rain showers. Highs only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) will obviously feel colder due to that wind.

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Easter Sunday at this point looks mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, and highs in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius). As mentioned above with Passover, family gatherings for Easter, not to mention church services, will require alternative planning due to all of us needing to do our part to slow the spread of that virus.