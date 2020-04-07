Metro Detroit weather: Mild showers, storms

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Today is bookended by rounds of shower and storm activity; once in the morning and, again, in the evening and nighttime. Some storms have a chance of being stronger than your garden variety rainmaker. It will be mild today and tomorrow. Then, it become chillier and more blustery just before Easter Weekend.

Tuesday morning will have scattered showers, especially before sunrise. It's great introduction to the science of weather in the Wolverine State for boys and girls during their first home school lesson of the day. Temps start in the cool 40s. Any drivers must be careful on any wet roads.

Sunrise is at 7:06 a.m. ET.

Showers abate by mid-morning, and the rest of the day will be mainly gray but milder. Tuesday afternoon will have a light south wind with milder conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Any glimpse of sunshine will push the mercury to 60 degrees or a little more.

Tuesday evening a will have scattered showers ahead of a warm front with stormier conditions as it crosses the region later. Temps will be in the 50s at dinner time.

Sunset is at 8:06 p.m. ET.

Tuesday night will be wet and stormy. Mild overnight with lows near 50 degrees. The main issue will be the occurrence of any thunderstorms. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed a “Slight Risk” of strong to Severe storms south of M-59, including the City of Detroit. There is a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather north of M-59/Hall Road. These storms are capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning or dangerous wind and hail.

Wednesday becomes sunnier and much warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s; 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Passover begins with sunset at 8:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday. Wednesday night will be wet and windy with a cold front moving through the area. Overnight lows near 40 degrees with rain likely.

Thursday will be much chillier and blustery. Temps will be in the middle 40s all day with a 10 to 20 mph wind from the northwest making it feel like its in the 30s all day.

Good Friday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Easter Weekend still has the possibility of rain showers. Temps, each day, will reach the low to mid 50s during the day. Sunrise will be at 7:01 a.m. ET, Easter Sunday.

