Metro Detroit weather: Wicked wind on the horizon

DETROIT – Happy Easter!

We’ve had some light showers overnight, but those will be gone by dawn and I think most of the morning will be dry.

Although a few breaks of sun are possible, there will be more emphasis on clouds today. Scattered showers develop this afternoon, so keep an eye on our app’s radar this afternoon if you’ll be heading outside – it’s fast and easy!

Highs should reach 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), and perhaps even a little warmer if we can hold off the showers until mid-afternoon. A south-southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph will develop.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:12 p.m.

We’ll get a break from the showers early this evening, then rain increases overnight. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, late. Near-steady temperatures in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Put simply, Monday will be a downright crazy weather day. We’ll start the day with rain and mild temperatures in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). Then a powerful cold front crosses the area mid-morning, which will have three notable impacts on us:

Rain ends.

Temperatures plummet into the 40s (6 degrees Celsius) by afternoon.

Wind increases dramatically from the west.

Wind gusts will approach and possibly exceed 50 mph, so the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Also, due to those strong west winds, a Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for the northeast shoreline areas of Lake St. Clair, as that wind combined with the high lake levels could cause shoreline flooding and damage.

If you are one of the few who doesn’t yet have the free Local4Casters weather app, Monday will be the day that finally convinces you that you need the nation’s best weather app.

You can easily switch from radar to temperature to wind with a simple tap of a button, and zoom and pan all of those images to see the dramatic changes as they approach our area.

And by the way, this big storm impacting us on Monday will drop over a foot of snow on the western half of the Upper Peninsula, so that’ll be fascinating to watch on our app, too!