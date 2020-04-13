Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

We have a strong cold front moving through Michigan this morning and should blow right through Metro Detroit between 9-11 a.m. This will do a few things, and the first will be the end of the rain showers once the front moves through. So, it will not be wet all day and you may have better luck getting out for a walk later this morning. But, the second part of this front is the winds. All of SE Lower Michigan and Metro Detroit are under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as winds will pick up W 25-35 gusting 45-55 mph at times. We could be in for some power outages, so make sure those phones are charged, and you’ve got flashlights and batteries ready to go. Temps in the 50s this morning will fall through the 40s today as our skies begin to show some clearing and sunshine.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:55 a.m. Sunset will be at 8:13 p.m.

Tuesday will still be breezy, but not as wind and definitely cooler. We will start with morning temps below freezing, and with a breeze, wind chills will be in the teens to lower 20s. Brrrr! Afternoon highs will range from the mid 40s to near 50 degrees in a few spots with winds again W 10-20 mph gusting 28 mph.

The winds relax midweek and the sky conditions will be coming and going with some minor showers. Don't expect much more than a little drizzle here and there Wednesday, but a little wintry mix is possible Thursday morning. We will stay on the cool side the rest of the week with mainly mid to maybe upper 40s Wednesday through Friday.

