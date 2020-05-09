Metro Detroit weather: Freeze warning Saturday morning

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and Mother’s Day weekend.

We begin with the likelihood of record cold and end with some higher temperatures and the possibility of rain. The mercury rises to more seasonable levels by the middle of next week.

Saturday morning will have mostly clear skies. The arctic blast coupled with heat radiating on space will be the perfect recipe for temperatures been well below freezing across Detroit in all of Southeast Michigan. The record low temperature on this date was back in 1882, and it was 29°F. Comparing this morning in the late 19th century to now the 21st century, temperatures start in the 20s again.

Detroit will start in the upper 20s, tying or breaking the late-1800s record. Outside of the city, temperatures will start in the low and middle 20s.

Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m.

If you’re doing some last-minute Mothers’ Day shopping, remember to wear your masks. It will be breezy all day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The wind will blow from west northwest at 10 to 20 mph, dropping wind chill’s of 20s and 30s all day as highs will be near 50°F.

Saturday evening will be fair and cold. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Sunset is at 8:42 p.m.

Saturday night will become partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s. It’s still a good idea to bring your pets and potted plants indoors.

Happy Mother’s Day, Sunday! Moms will have breakfast in bed while it’s chilly outdoors. The afternoon will be cloudy with scattered rain showers from a quick moving low pressure system diving south of the Michigan-Ohio border. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit higher; in the middle 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly, once again. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will start to feel more like spring on Tuesday with partly sunny skies, afternoon temperatures be in the upper 50s to near 60°F.

Wednesday and Thursday will see warm air returning with highs in the low 60s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.

