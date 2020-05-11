Metro Detroit weather: Rain and snow showers to end Mothers’ Day, Sunday night

DETROIT – Happy Mother’s Day, and welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Rain is changing to and mixing with snow Sunday night. It becomes colder as the wintry mix departs before dawn. Monday will be chilly with a brief afternoon shower. Higher temps arrive by mid-week.

As it gets colder, rain changes to or mixes with snow before midnight and afterward. Streets and sidewalks remain above freezing, so it will be rainy, snowy and sloppy in many neighborhoods. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 30s. Freezing is possible in isolated spots, but much of the precipitation will be gone by dawn.

Monday will be chillier with mostly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will be near 50°F. A brief rain shower is possible between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

It becomes milder Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine. Skies will be mostly sunny on both days. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s. Wednesday, we will make it to the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week. Highs will be near 70°F or more each day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Saturday will be in the 70s, again, with a chance of showers.

