Metro Detroit weather: Flood alerts continue Sunday evening with additional waves of showers, storms

A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Monroe and Wayne counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Sunday evening remains cool with a bit of a lull from heavy rain. We are not out of the woods, yet, tough! Showers and storms remain in the forecast Sunday night and Monday. Torrential downpours remain in our forecast. Sunnier skies arrive mid-week and afterward.

By dinner time, scattered sprinkles and light rain are possible. Temps will be in the upper 50s. Heavier showers set up outside of Southeast Michigan and will arrive after sunset.

Sunset is at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will have rounds of widespread, heavier showers. They arrive by nightfall and move across the area closer to midnight and afterward.

Whether this evening or tonight, at least, minor flooding remains possible because many neighborhoods are already soaked and waterlogged from last week’s and this morning’s rain. Ponding is a hazard that can lead to hydroplaning if one does not slow down and is not careful. Homeowners will want to monitor their basement, gutters and sump pumps to limit or prevent flooding. Being a good neighbor by clearing storm drains is a kind thing to do, as well.

Sunday night will be soggy and, at times, stormy. It remains mild with overnight lows in the low and middle 50s.

Monday will have on and off showers in the morning and afternoon. It will be cooler with afternoon temps in the low 60s.

Even Tuesday has a chance of rain, but the showers will be lighter and more widely scattered. Tuesday afternoon will be cool and drier with temps in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be milder and brighter with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday warm up with mostly sunny skies. Daytime temps rise to the low 70s, Thursday, and to the upper 70s, Friday.

