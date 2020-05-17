Metro Detroit weather: More showers and storms Sunday, flooding possible

A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Monroe and Wayne counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Flooding becomes possible again before the day is done. It gets milder, but more showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Areas that become waterlogged, again, will have to deal with more rain after today. Showers remain in the forecast early this week. We emerge from this with some spectacular weather. It becomes sunnier and warmer by the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Sunday morning will be cloudy and cool. Temperatures start in the 40s and low 50s. A persistent east wind blowing 6 to 12 mph will keep the flood potential high along the big lakes, especially Lake Erie and southern Lake St. Clair where it meets the Detroit River.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m.

Showers and thunderstorms begin to sprout and blossom in places scattered throughout the region. It becomes milder with highs in the middle 60s. Anyone venturing out must remember their masks, gloves and safe-driving skills on highways and area roads.

There is a marginal risk for strong to severe storms, especially south of M-59/Hall Road, with frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. Ponding is a hazard that can lead to hydroplaning if one does not slow down and is not careful. Homeowners will want to monitor their basement, gutters and sump pumps to limit or prevent flooding. Being a good neighbor by clearing storm drains is a kind thing to do, as well.

Sunday evening has a chance of being wet, too. Showers and thunderstorms will still be in the area. Temps will be in the low 60s.

Sunset is at 8:50 p.m.

Sunday night will be soggy and, at times, stormy. It remains mild with overnight lows in the low and middle 50s.

Monday will have on and off showers in the morning and afternoon. It will be cooler with afternoon temps in the low 60s.

Even Tuesday has a chance of rain, but the showers will be lighter and more widely scattered. Tuesday afternoon will be cool and drier with temps in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be milder and brighter with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday warm up with mostly sunny skies. Daytime temps rise to the low 70s, Thursday, and to the upper 70s, Friday.

