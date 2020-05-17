Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy Saturday night, flooding rain and storms Sunday

DETROIT – A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 8 a.m. ET, Sunday to 11 a.m. ET, Monday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Monroe and Wayne counties from now to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Skies become mostly cloudy, tonight, but it remains dry as it gets cooler. More rain arrives, Sunday, with heavy downpours and lightning possible. Wet weather remains early next week. It becomes sunnier and warmer late next week.

Clouds gather Saturday night. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and afterward. There is a marginal risk for strong to severe storms with frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Just as concerning, is the enhanced risk of flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain from Sunday morning to Monday morning are possible. The highest rainfall rates will occur Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Urban flooding, and high water along rivers and tributaries is possible.

Sunday’s highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

It remains soggy, Monday, with showers still likely. There’s a lower chance of thunderstorms, but flooding remains an issue for homeowners and drivers. The rain becomes more scattered in the afternoon. It will also be breezy with temperatures in the low and mid 60s and an east-northeast wind blowing 9 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday will have scattered rain in the morning and partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It remains cooler with afternoon temps in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and slightly milder. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with daytime temps in the low 70s.

