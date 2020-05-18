Metro Detroit weather: Flood Watch and Warnings Sunday night and beyond

A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Monroe and Wayne counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Nighttime shower turn into nighttime downpours, Sunday night into Monday morning. More rain arrives, Monday and Tuesday. Sunnier skies with higher temperatures arrive by late-week.

A deluge is in store, Sunday night as rounds of widespread showers plow over Detroit and Southeast Michigan. It remains cool to mild with overnight lows in the low and middle 50s.

At least, minor flooding remains possible because many neighborhoods are already soaked and waterlogged from last week’s and this morning’s rain. Ponding is a hazard that can lead to hydroplaning if one does not slow down and is not careful. Homeowners will want to monitor their basement, gutters and sump pumps to limit or prevent flooding. Being a good neighbor by clearing storm drains is a kind thing to do, as well.

Monday will have on and off showers throughout the day. It will be cooler with afternoon temps in the low 60s.

Even Tuesday has a chance of rain, but the showers will be lighter and more widely scattered. Tuesday afternoon will be cool and drier with temps in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be milder and brighter with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday warm up with mostly sunny skies. Daytime temps rise to the low 70s, Thursday, and to the upper 70s, Friday.

