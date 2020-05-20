Metro Detroit weather: Local flood concerns continue

Published: May 20, 2020, 4:29 am Updated: May 20, 2020, 4:55 am

The rain is gone, but the damage is done. That water has to run off somewhere, and that somewhere is our rivers.

Flood Warnings continue for the Huron River near Hamburg (cresting Friday morning) and the River Raisin at Monroe (cresting this afternoon).

Furthermore, the continuing east winds is still causing flooding along the west shoreline areas of Lake St. Clair, so the Lakeshore Flood Warning remains in effect for the Wayne and Macomb County shorelines there.

Fortunately, there is no rain in the forecast for the next two to possibly four days, Wednesday will feature some mid and high level clouds, with sunshine as well, and highs in the low to mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius) in areas getting that colder air flowing westward off the big lakes, and in the mid to upper 60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius) farther inland. East wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 6:07 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:53 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy south and mostly clear north Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius). East wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with lighter wind than Wednesday so, overall, a reasonably pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a few light showers possible (won’t impact our flooding concerns). Highs warming into the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Holiday Weekend Outlook

The holiday weekend forecast still remains a big challenge, but some trends are becoming more apparent.

Saturday looks to have the best chance of being dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Some showers are possible Saturday night, with lows near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

If the computer models are correctly timing an upper level disturbance that will cross the area Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could start Sunday with some showers, but see those end with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Fingers crossed. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Memorial Day itself has the best chance for showers and possible thunderstorms, although the coverage and timing is very much in question right now...I’ll hopefully gain better insight in time for tomorrow morning’s weather article. Highs Monday in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).