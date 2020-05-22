Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity headed our way

We’ll see a mainly cloudy Friday ahead, with some scattered showers mainly south of M-59. North of there, shower chances are very small. Any showers that we do see will be light, and will not add to our recent river flooding concerns. Still, the light east wind means that our Lake St. Clair shoreline flooding should gradually subside, so the Lakeshore Flood Warning there will expire at 4:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the river Flood Warnings continue through today for the Huron River near Hamburg and the River Raisin at Monroe.

Highs today should reach the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), but cooler on the east side near the big lakes.

Today's sunrise is at 6:06 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:55 p.m.

We’ll see partial clearing Friday night, which combined with calm air and increasing low-level moisture means that some fog could develop after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Fog early Saturday should burn off by mid-morning, with at least partial sunshine developing. Slight chance for an afternoon shower as an upper level disturbance approaches from the west. Highs warming into the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms increase overnight Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

If the computer models have the timing of that upper level disturbance correct, we'll see some showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning, then partly cloudy skies develop at some point during the afternoon. The heat keeps surging in, with highs now expected to reach the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Memorial Day will hopefully feature partial sunshine, but as we heat into the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius) with increasing humidity, afternoon showers and thunderstorms should pop up.

Wet and Stormy Week Ahead

As mentioned yesterday, a hot and potentially wet pattern sets up for the rest of the week. It appears that our shower and thunderstorm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday could be mostly the afternoon pop-up variety. Then there's a better chance on Thursday and Friday, and especially Friday as a cold front sweeps through. Highs through Thursday in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), with muggy overnight lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Right now, next weekend looks spectacular, with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity.