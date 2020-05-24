Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like temperatures and humidity remain Sunday evening

A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County

A Flood Warning is in effect along the River Raisin near Monroe in Monroe County

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening and Memorial Day weekend, Motown!

Wet weather remains this evening with some thunder and lightning. It remains humid and warm overnight. It will be hotter, Memorial Day, Monday, with another chance of showers and storms. It feels like summer through Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms persistent then fade away, Sunday evening. Temperatures linger around 80°F.

Sunset is at 8:57 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday! Commemorations, parades and gatherings will have dry conditions in the morning and midday. Temperatures rise quickly from the 60s in the morning to the middle and upper 80s in the afternoon. The record high temperature is 90°F, set in 2012. If the mercury does not rise that high, it will feel like it. Showers and thunderstorms bloom again in the heat of the afternoon.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday have the same summer-like pattern. It will be in the middle and upper 80s each day. Tuesday and Wednesday have a chance of on and off showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Thursday has a more likely chance of showers and thunderstorm activity.

Friday will have high temperatures in the low 80s with scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind ESE 6-12 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 52 degrees

Monday: Wind S 9-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 53 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind SSE 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 50 degrees

Monday: Wind SSE 10-15 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 51 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind SE 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 52 degrees

Monday: Wind S 6-12 knots, Waves 0-2 ft., Water Temp 53 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Showers likely. Highs in the low and middle 70s. Near 60 at night

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Showers possible, warm. Highs in the low 70s. Near 50 at night

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

