Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, storms in Memorial Day forecast

DETROIT – Former Local 4 News anchor Mort Crim told me just before his retirement, “We don’t have spring anymore. We just go from winter to summer.”

While that might not be true every year, it seems to be happening more often, and this year is a perfect example. Less than two weeks ago, snow fell across Southeast Michigan. Now, it’s so hot and humid that some people turned on their air conditioners on Memorial Day.

Either fortunately or unfortunately, depending upon your point of view, the heat and humidity will stick around through Friday before cooler air arrives just in time for the upcoming weekend. But just when you thought it was safe to come out of the house, more heat and humidity roars back next week.

We could see an isolated thunderstorm before sunset, but many more of us won’t see one. If you’ll be out grilling, just keep an eye on the free Local4Casters app’s radar – just in case something pops up near you. We’ll then be rain-free for the night ahead, with sticky lows in the mid-to-upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius). Calm air tonight means that there won’t be any breeze coming in the windows to help you sleep.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:58 p.m., and Tuesday morning’s sunrise is at 6:03 a.m.

Tuesday will be a carbon copy of Monday (Do you young people even know what a carbon copy was? If not, back in the old days, carbon paper was inserted between two pieces of paper, and you put all three sheets into a typewriter. Okay, I’ll explain what a typewriter is next time. Then when you typed on it, it made an exact copy on the second sheet…hence, the term “carbon copy.” So, Tuesday being a carbon copy of Monday means that it’ll be a very similar day, weather-wise. Now you know.). So, we’ll have more sunshine Tuesday, and it’ll be hot and humid with a scattered thunderstorm possible during the hottest part of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Any isolated thunderstorms early Tuesday evening will rapidly die off around sunset, leaving us dry but warm and muggy for the rest of the night. Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday starts partly cloudy, but we have a better chance of at least scattered thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon, as a small upper level disturbance will approach from the south and that provides a better trigger for storms than we had Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

We have one more hot and humid day on Thursday, with more thunderstorms likely popping up. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

A cold front crosses the area on Friday, with showers and storms ending after it passes by. With some luck, we’ll finish the day with some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Cooler weekend ahead

Saturday will be mostly sunny to start, then becoming partly cloudy as some puffy fair-weather cumulus clouds pop up. Highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), with noticeably lower humidity.

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Heat returns

Monday should be a pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius), but the long-range computer models suggest low to mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius) for much of the rest of the week.