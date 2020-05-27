Metro Detroit weather: Heat continues until big weekend swing

DETROIT – Our summertime pattern continues through Thursday before we get a big swing in temperatures for the weekend.

Storm chances increases

An isolated shower or thunderstorm isn't out of the question on Wednesday evening, but it's a pretty slight chance. Better chances will be in the central and western part of lower Michigan. As a cold front draws closer, our chances start increasing on Thursday.

It’s possible we may see a shower or storm even in the morning. But those chances increase as we head toward the heat of the afternoon, which will bring temperatures into the low 80s with plenty of humidity.

Scattered storms are possible through the night and may be lingering on Friday morning. This is more likely on the east side. But most of the day will be dry.

Total precipitation should be between a quarter- and half-inch. So that should keep any impact on area rivers and streams at a minimum.

Heat, humidity exit

Friday’s highs will reach only the mid 70s. But that’s just the transition to cooler numbers this weekend. Humidity will be noticeably lower, too.

Saturday and Sunday will be very bright with mostly sunny skies and much drier air. Lows will be in the 40s through most of the area. However, Saturday night could bring a couple 30s in the West and North Zone. Even those spots should stay well above freezing.

Slow warmup beyond

Temperatures next week will rise from the low 70s to the low 80s by next weekend. We should see plenty of sunshine on balance through the week, with slight storm chances midweek and again on Friday.

Track the radar: