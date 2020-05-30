Metro Detroit weather: Mild with scattered wet weather Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and May’s final weekend, Motown!

Saturday feels more like spring than summer, but it will feel more like early spring rather than late spring.

We’ll have sunshine, and there is a chance of some wet weather. It becomes chillier and clearer tonight. Sunday will have abundant sunshine with cooler conditions. It warms up again next week.

Saturday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny. It will be cool to mild with our North Zone and far West Zone having highs in the low and mid 60s. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s in Detroit and in our Metro and South Zones.

There is a chance of scattered sprinkles and showers after 2 p.m., but many neighborhoods will remain dry.

Saturday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. We stay away from the freezing mark, but overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunday will be sunny and mild. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

As winds turn and come more from the southwest, temperatures rise next week. Monday will be bright and warmer. Highs will be near 75 degrees.

There is the chance of showers and thunderstorms with Tuesday’s warm front passage. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be partly sunny and summer like with a chance of wet weather, Wednesday. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temps near 80 degrees.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind NW 6-14 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NW 6-14 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 6-12 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind NW 6-12 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind N 6-14 knots, Waves 2-3 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNW 6-12 knots, Waves 2-3 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind NNW 6-14 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday Night: Clear and cold with frost. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs in the mid 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday Night: Fair and cold with frost. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low, mid 60s.

