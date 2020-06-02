Metro Detroit weather: Severe storms possible tonight

A pattern of generally light rain has been crossing the area and, after dawn, most of the rain should be gone. Skies will then become mostly sunny by late morning, and we'll have a ton of sun for the afternoon. We'll also have a ton of heat and humidity, with highs solidly in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel closer to 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 5:59 a.m., and today's sunset is at 9:04 p.m.

After a dry, summery evening, we'll remain dry until well after midnight. Then, a special nighttime cluster of thunderstorms called an MCS (mesoscale convective system) will track east-southeastward from Wisconsin across parts of Lower Michigan, and will arrive here possibly with severe wind gusts and large hail after 3:00 a.m. Why do these storms blow up at night when it's coolest, unlike "regular" summertime thunderstorms? Because the low-level jet stream strengthens after sunset, which feeds strong winds and moisture into these systems. So they also frequently contain torrential downpours.

It'll be a warm, muggy uncomfortable night as well, with lows just getting down to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Thunderstorms chances continue through Wednesday morning, then some sunshine develops during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and less humid Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday with thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Skies clear Friday night, with lows near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The upcoming weekend continues to look absolutely spectacular. It looks like we'll have mostly sunny skies both days, with very comfortable temps and humidity. Highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius) will feel pretty nice, and we'll have great sleeping weather at night, too!

What Likely Will Become Hurricane Cristobal

The remnants of what used to be a storm named Amanda in the Pacific has crossed Mexico and is now moving northward into the Gulf of Mexico. Computer models suggest that this will redevelop into a named storm, and possibly a hurricane, and impact the northern Gulf Coast either late this weekend or early next week. It’s obviously too early to try and nail down any specifics, but we’ll be monitoring...and you can, too, using the Hurricane Tracker on the free Local4Casters Weather App.