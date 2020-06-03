Metro Detroit weather: Storms, hot temperatures before beautiful weekend

DETROIT – More 80s and more storms are ahead before we settle into a beautiful weekend. Besides Friday’s round, there’s not a lot of liquid coming in the next 10 days.

Another round of rumbles

Following a bright and warm Thursday, we'll get another round of thunderstorms on Friday. This one looks like it will arrive in the evening hours. With daytime highs in the mid 80s, we'll have to keep an eye on the strength of these storms. But they won't be around long. We should be dry out well before sunrise on Saturday morning.

Wonderful weekend

After Friday night's storms we've got two great days in front of us. Saturday will be the warmest of the weekend, with highs in the low 80s. Saturday will finish in the upper 70s. Both days will feature tons of sunshine and... wait for it... low humidity! That sunshine will carry into the front part of next week, before we start watching Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Tropical remnants

Cristobal became the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which started officially on Monday, even though Arthur and Bertha have already come and gone. Cristobal will make landfall likely this weekend in Louisiana as a tropical storm.

Even though it will weaken inland, it will head north and could provide us with showers and a storm by Wednesday of next week. The core of Cristobal may stay west of us, but that’s the only shot of rain we have in the forecast next week.

Cooling again

Temperatures will return to the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday before retreating into the 70s for the end of the week. Average highs for next week will be in the upper 70s, so we’ll be at-or-below normal for Thursday through next weekend.

