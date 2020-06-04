Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, storm chances return

DETROIT – Friday will bring heat, humidity and storm chances back to Southeast Michigan before a nice weekend. Then, Tropical Storm Cristobal’s remnants could arrive by the middle of next week.

Sultry and potentially stormy

Temperatures will flirt with 90 in spots Friday afternoon. Humidity will increase, too. That all sets the stage for thunderstorm chances when a cold front arrives during the second half of Thursday. Coverage will be pretty limited, meaning most of us should remain dry.

But where storms break through, they could quickly become strong or even severe. Any storms should be gone before midnight.

Weekend winner

Humidity takes off for the weekend. We'll keep the sunshine but drop temperatures, especially Sunday. Saturday will be about 5 degrees above normal, in the low 80s. Sunday will finish in the mid 70s. Nighttime lows are headed to the 40s in many locations Sunday night/Monday morning. Did I mention it will be dry all weekend with plenty of sun? Oh yeah. Well it's worth repeating.

Cristobal’s path

We’re expecting Tropical Storm Cristobal to come ashore in Louisiana this weekend. It will venture northward and eventually bring rain chances to us on Wednesday. That’s not exactly a bad thing considering a lot of us haven’t seen much rain lately (and may not get anything Friday either).

Beyond Cristobal, temperatures take a noticeable dip for the second half of next week with highs in the 70s (maybe 60s by next Saturday!). That should be a dry stretch into the middle of June as well.

Track the radar: