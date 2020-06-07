Metro Detroit weather: Becoming milder, remaining comfortable Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Skies remain mostly sunny the rest of the day as it becomes warmer. Humidity remains at comfortable level, and great sleeping weather returns tonight. Monday will be warmer. Tuesday will be hotter. Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall today, then affects the Detroit area by the middle of this week.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. It may not be as warm as yesterday nor as hot as last week, but it will be spring-like. Highs will be near average in the middle 70s.

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be near in the low 70s at twilight.

Sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool again. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Monday will be warmer with southerly wind bringing higher humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be steamy! Highs will be near 90 degrees or more under hazy sunshine.

After “Cristobal” makes landfall along the Gulf Coast near New Orleans today, it travels farther north. It will bring clouds and showers and thunderstorms to Detroit and Southeast Michigan Tuesday night, Wednesday and early Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny and not as humid. It will be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind NNE 2-6 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind NNE 6-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind NNE 4-9 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 57 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low and mid 60s.

