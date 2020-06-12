Metro Detroit weather: Weekend cool down

The cooler air mass that started infiltrating the area Wednesday night will be reinforced by more cool air today, and further reinforced as we head into the weekend. But don't worry, heat worshipers...the hot stuff will come roaring right back.

Our Finally Friday forecast starts off mostly sunny, with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. A couple of light showers are possible, but many more of us will remain dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph. Note: wind near Lake Huron may bend a bit closer to north, which would keep it significantly cooler near the shoreline.

Today's sunrise is at 5:56 a.m., and today's sunset is still at 9:10 p.m. (that's One After 909 if you're a Beatles fan...it was one of the earliest songs written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney...in the early 1960s...but not actually recorded and put on an album until the Let It Be album).

Our South Zone may keep a few showers going into the first part of Friday night, with partly cloudy skies for the rest. Lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) in rural areas.

Saturday starts mostly sunny, with some puffy fair-weather cumulus clouds popping up for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius) will be quite pleasant, just not as hot as we've become accustomed to recently. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph could pose some shoreline water issues on the Michigan side of Lake Huron due to the high lake levels.

Clear skies, dry air, and light wind Saturday night will allow all of us to fall into the 40s by dawn Sunday (7 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s (20 to 22 degrees Celsius).

**Don't forgot sunscreen if you'll be out in the sun for any meaningful time this weekend...the suns rays are at their strongest of the entire year now, and you can burn as quickly in cooler weather as you can in hotter weather.**

Next Week

The developing cut-off low I've been telling you about all week long appears to stay far enough to our east as to not have any meaningful impact on our weather. Expect dry weather through Thursday, with highs Monday in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius), in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, and near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) on Thursday.

It now appears that a weak cold front may cross the area on Friday with a scattered thunderstorm chance.