Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off under fair skies Saturday evening

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Monroe and Wayne Counties until 10 p.m. Sunday.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Skies remain clear as the temperature drops. Get ready to grab your jackets to stay warm by sunset and afterward. Furnaces and heaters will be needed overnight as it become chillier. Sunday and Monday become warmer. After Tuesday, it becomes hotter and steamier.

Saturday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures fall to the 50s just before and after dusk.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. Mars will be visible late tonight and early Sunday morning. Moonrise is at 2:14 a.m., Sunday, and the “Red Planet” will be visible to the upper right of the moon.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s. Another great day for driving motorcycles and convertibles.

Monday will be sunny and more seasonable. It will be much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday becomes hotter. Going to the pool, if they're open, will be much more pleasant with highs in the low and middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hotter with more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind NE 10-15 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 68 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NE 10-15 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 67 degrees

Sunday: Wind ENE 10-15 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 67 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Small Craft Advisory until midnight. Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 2-3 ft., Water Temp 56 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNE 6-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 56 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: NNE 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 62 degrees

Sunday: Wind ENE 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 62 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Frost Advisory. Clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s.

