Metro Detroit weather: Spectacular day ahead

Our beautiful weekend will be followed by another wonderful day of weather – just perfect for whatever outdoor plans you have! Now that many parents are transitioning from home school to home camp, a nice day like this sure helps. Just don't forget the sunscreen...the sun's rays are at their most intense of the entire year right now. Remember that every sunburn you prevent now lowers skin cancer chances years down the road.

You may recall from last week’s weather articles my discussing a cut-off low that is developing to our southeast. All models still keep it far enough away as to not have any meaningful impact on our weather. The reason that I bring this up is that this cut-off low actually began its life as an upper level disturbance that, unbeknownst to most of you, dove southeast across Michigan over the weekend. I tweeted out the fascinating satellite imagery over the weekend...it’s well worth checking out (@PGLocal4).

Expect lots of sunshine today, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius) and very comfortable humidity. East-northeast wind at 8 to 13 mph...stronger over the Great Lakes...is still pushing high lake level water ashore and causing flooding, so the Lakeshore Flood Warning continues until 4:00 p.m. for the shoreline areas of Macomb, Wayne and Monroe Counties. That wind off the water will also keep things a little cooler for those shoreline communities.

Mostly clear Monday night, and the great sleeping weather continues with lows in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius), with the wind becoming light or dead calm.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius). The humidity may creep up a bit on Friday, but shouldn't become obnoxious. We'll save that for the weekend.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The key to our weekend weather is an approaching cold front. I've been watching this front since last week, and the trend has been to slow it down. As of this morning's long range models, it appears that the better thunderstorm chance is Sunday, with just a chance on Saturday...mainly mid-to-late afternoon if we get any storms at all that day.

It’ll be hot and humid...that I can say for sure...so plan on that, and I’ll update you on the weekend rain timing as the week progresses.