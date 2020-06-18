Metro Detroit weather: Air Quality Alert as Thursday becomes a scorcher

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties Thursday.

Today will be mild in the morning and hotter in the afternoon. Detroiters can bask in the sunshine but remember your sun block. Tonight will be another mild night. Hot weather remains Friday and Fathers' Day weekend with humidity gradually increasing. Astronomical summer officially begins Saturday afternoon while the next best chance of rain has some lightning to go along with it during the weekend, especially Fathers' Day.

Thursday morning will be clear and mild. Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s. The weather will be perfect for a morning walk on the trail, through the neighborhood or with the kids.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

Thursday afternoon will be hotter under blue skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. The UV index will be high, so remember to put sun block on everyone before staying outdoors for a long time.

Air pollution levels become high as ground ozone levels increase during the day. While ozone protects us at much higher altitudes, the gas is toxic at the ground when inhaled. With poor air quality, please remember to stay indoors, especially if you have a pre-existing heart or respiratory condition. To keep air quality more acceptable, remember to use public transportation, refrain from using gas-powered equipment after noon and re-fuel after dusk.

Thursday evening will be mostly clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s before sunset, then in the 70s afterward.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Thursday night will be clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 60s.

Friday will be another sunny sizzler. Afternoon temperatures will be near 90 degrees.

Happy Fathers’ Day, this weekend! A cold front approaches on Sunday, but will be slowed down by a cut-off low to our east. It appears that we’ll get through our Saturday dry, with thunderstorm chances increasing by Sunday afternoon. Both days will be scorchers with highs near 90 degrees, and the humidity coming up as well.

More moisture and instability flow into Detroit and Southeast Michigan, early next week. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 80s, Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

