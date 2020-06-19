Metro Detroit weather: Weekend brings 90s with side of humidity, scattered storms

DETROIT – Clouds have muted temperatures just a bit, but 90s are still on the menu for Father's Day weekend, with just a side of humidity and scattered thunderstorms for dessert.

Weekend heat

Our stubborn, stagnant pattern hasn't changed much. Air Quality Alerts for ozone have been extended into Saturday, so take it easy outside. Temperatures will soar to the low 90s both weekend days. Humidity will be noticeable Saturday and may climb to muggy levels on Sunday. But generally it won't feel all that much hotter than what the thermometer reads. Monday still looks very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Summer begins

Summer officially begins at 5:44 PM on Saturday. The sun is at its highest point in the sky and we see the longest period of daylight. In Detroit, that's 15 hours and 16 minutes between sunrise and sunset on June 20th. But it's not our hottest day of the year.

The atmosphere, much like a pot of water on the stove, doesn’t boil as soon as you ignite the burner. It takes a while. Our highest normal temperatures come during the second and third weeks of June. By the way, we get to hold on to summer until September 22nd.

Father’s Day storms

A lot of us are looking for some rain. This week's Drought Monitor shows parts of our Metro and South Zones are in pre-drought conditions or "abnormally dry." Sunday will bring widely scattered thunderstorms. But don't bank on a lot of rain. There are better chances next week.

Less dry week

Scattered thunderstorms are possible the first four days of next week. Most of that stretch will be dry, however. When you add up the rain potential, there should be locations that receive 1-2 inches of rain. Plus temperatures will be near normal from Tuesday through the start of next weekend.

