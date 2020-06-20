Metro Detroit weather: Summer begins with a warm Saturday evening

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Summer has begun. It will be warm with fair skies at dinnertime. A few more clouds come into play overnight. A lot more arrives tomorrow with wet weather, but it will be another hot one. Shower and storm activity will be in the forecast with some relief from the heat early next week.

The summer solstice occurred at 5:44 p.m. and marked the official start of astronomical summer.

Air pollution levels remain high and therefore, air quality remains low. So, those with pre-existing heart or respiratory conditions should take it easy. To keep air quality more acceptable, carpooling, taking the bus, refraining from using gas-powered equipment after noon and re-fueling after dusk are great options.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Air conditioners and fans need to keep humming, Saturday night. It will be partly cloudy and warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Skies become partly cloudy.

Happy Fathers’ Day, Sunday! It will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoon. The morning will be dry. So, plan on indoor afternoon activities you know Dad will love. Outdoor, it will still be hot with highs near 90 degrees.

The atmosphere remains unstable, Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80s each day with on and off showers and storms.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 61 degrees

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 61 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 65 degrees

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 66 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Mild with showers. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Showers likely, warm. Highs in the low, mid 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Cool with showers. Lows in the low, mid 50s.

Sunday: Showers likely, milder. Highs in the mid, upper 70s.

